A Kingman resident was arrested in Texas on charges of murder, following a nationwide search that began this past weekend.
Investigators reported Sunday that Kingman resident Jesus J. Martinez, 58, was found dead in his home under suspicious circumstances. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, medical examiners revealed the victim’s death to have been caused by injuries consistent with being assaulted. The victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence when deputies arrived at the scene.
Deputies called a nationwide search for the victim’s 2009 Kia sedan, which was located Tuesday morning in Austin, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. Law enforcement officials stopped the vehicle, and Kingman resident Anthony C. Hall, 35, was taken into custody.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hall will be extradited to Mohave County to stand trial on charges of second-degree murder and theft of a means of transportation.
Hall‘s previous arrest record includes a charge of aggravated assault against Martinez that allegedly took place in January.
The investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Wednesday.
