An alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lake Havasu City.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, detectives from LHCPD’s Special Investigations Unit served a drug-related search warrant in the 2700 block of Anita Avenue as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. The Special Investigations Unit is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).
Detectives located and seized approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, $2,900 in currency, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
Arrested during the search warrant was 53-year-old Michael Samaniego of Havasu. Samaniego was charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During his initial appearance, Samaniego was held on a $50,000 bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
