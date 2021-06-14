A Kingman resident was arrested this month after police say he broke one statue and damaged several mailboxes in the area of Mulberry and Daytona Avenues.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called June 5 to a Mulberry Avenue location after receiving reports of a possible prowler. According to police, reporting parties say a man later identified as Matthew B. Davis, 36, tried to peer through the family’s windows, and may have attempted to open the door of their residence. When he was unsuccessful, police say the suspect left the scene.
According to the police report, officers responded to the area and found Davis walking on Mulberry Avenue without shoes. Police say Davis appeared to be heavily intoxicated when officers attempted to speak with him.
Police say that multiple mailboxes in the area were found to have been pushed over and broken, and a statue at another residential yard had also been shoved from its stand and shattered. According to the report, Davis’ clothing appeared to be covered in white powder consistent with that of a stone statue.
Davis was arrested at the scene on charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
