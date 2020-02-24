Two men accused of transporting more than $12 million in methamphetamines and cocaine have been released from custody on their own recognizance, after an order by Lake Havasu Justice Jill Davis.
No explanation was given for the release of Beyan Beyan, 30, and Samatar Ahmed, 36, one day after their arrest on felony drug charges. The two were taken into custody west of Kingman, during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. According to the Bullhead City Police Department, detectives of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Task Force found about 370 pounds of cocaine and 220 pounds of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle, valued at about $12.7.
Beyan and Ahmed were arrested on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale. As a condition of their release, according to Lake Havasu City Justice Court Supervisor Tina Braniger, Beyan and Ahmed were required to wear GPS-tracking ankle monitors as they await a criminal trial.
Their next appearance in Lake Havasu Justice Court is scheduled to take place March 3, which will be vacated if Mohave County prosecutors file a formal indictment in the case.
County prosecutors received a list of the charges against Beyan and Ahmed on Monday, according to Attorney’s Office officials, and will wait until a report is received from the Bullhead City Police Department before filing a possible indictment.
As of Monday afternoon, Justice Davis was unavailable for comment.
(1) comment
Does, "SEE YA" strike a chord.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.