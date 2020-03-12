Two Canadian men accused of trafficking more than $12 million in narcotics last month have pleaded not guilty at their arraignment hearing in Mohave County Superior Court.
Defendants Beyan M. Beyan, 30, and Samatar S. Ahmed, 36, appeared for their arraignment Thursday morning, less than a month after their release was ordered by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis. They were released on their own recognizance, and required to wear electronic ankle monitors to track their respective locations as they await trial. According to Mohave County prosecutors, attorneys for Beyan could request at a future hearing to further reduce the conditions of Beyan’s release, allowing him to travel to Canada without the requirement of an ankle monitor.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney John Robinson opposed the suggestion at Thursday’s hearing, and is expected to argue against a possible motion for reducing Beyan’s proposed new release conditions at a March 19 pre-trial conference.
Beyan and Samatar were each charged with felony counts of transportation of narcotics for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale on Feb. 20, after a traffic stop by officers of the Bullhead City Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
According to police, Beyan was driving a tractor-trailer on I-40, with Samatar acting as a relief driver when police stopped them for an alleged traffic violation. Officers were assisted during the stop by K-9 units provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, who allegedly alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle’s 53-foot trailer.
Beyan and Ahmed allegedly told officers there were no illegal drugs in the vehicle’s trailer prior to a search by law enforcement officials. According to court documents, officers found cardboard cases stacked on pallets within the trailer. The cases contained more than 200 individually-wrapped packages of suspected cocaine, weighing about 370 pounds. Officers also found 110 individually-sealed bags containing suspected methamphetamine, weighing about two pounds each.
As of Thursday afternoon, both defendants remained free from custody. As of last month, Beyan and Ahmed were residing in the Phoenix area, according to court documents.
