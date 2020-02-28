Two Canadian citizens accused of transporting more than $12 million in cocaine and methamphetamines have been indicted by a grand jury. They are now expected to stand trial in Mohave Superior Court in a case that has baffled county residents since their arrest earlier this month.
Beyan M. Beyan, 30, and Samatar S. Ahmed, 36, remain free from custody after their release was ordered last Friday by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis. They were released without bond, on their own recognizance, with only the requirement that Beyan and Ahmed wear a GPS-monitoring ankle monitor to track their whereabouts as they await trial.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled to take place in Lake Havasu City Justice Court March 3, but that hearing will now be vacated. They are now expected to appear at a March 12 arraignment hearing in Mohave Superior Court, with Derek Carlisle assigned as presiding judge over the case.
The nearly-600 pounds of drugs allegedly seized from Beyan and Ahmed in the case have since been transferred to the custody of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, according to Bullhead City Police officials.
On Friday, DEA officials were unable to offer comment on the case or evidence in the agency’s custody.
Beyan and Ahmed were originally arrested Feb. 20 during a traffic stop on I-40, by law enforcement agencies including the Bullhead City Police Department, the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A search of their tractor-trailer led law enforcement to discover the drugs allegedly in their possession, which were valued at about $12.7 million.
Earlier this week, county officials confirmed Beyan’s and Ahmed’s GPS ankle monitors were still functional, and they were still present within Arizona. Their exact whereabouts could not be disclosed to Today’s News-Herald, but sources indicated that both men were at the same location as of Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.