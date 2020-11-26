Three suspects are in custody following a series of drive-by shootings on State Route 95 north of Parker Thursday morning. The suspects were arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety near mile-marker 31 on State Route 72 after they rolled their vehicle.
La Paz County Sheriff Bill Risen said all three suspects were injured in the rollover. He said no one was hit by the shots that were fired, but some people were injured by flying debris.
Risen said the shootings began at approximately 9 a.m. on SR 95 near River Island Market and continued to Osborne Wash. Sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspects, but they were finally stopped at about 10 a.m. by DPS troopers on SR 72 after they rolled their car.
The three suspects may also have been involved in similar shootings in the Las Vegas area the previous evening, Risen said.
As of 8 p.m., the AZ511 website reported SR 72 was still closed from Avenue 41 to Vicksburg Road.
At 1 p.m., the LPCSO put this statement on their Facebook page:
“There was a series of shootings in the Parker and Bouse areas today. The suspects were finally caught just east of Bouse and taken into custody. We do not believe that there is any further threat or any more suspects in the area. Multiple scenes are being investigated at this time and we will put out a press release when all the information is gathered.”
Risen said this on Facebook about the DPS troopers: “I commend the Department of Public Safety Officers involved in this multi state crime. You put an end to the shootings saving the lives of untold citizens. I have talked to each of you individually and I will restate you did a fantastic job. Thank You.”
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, a press release was not available. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
