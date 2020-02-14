Lake Havasu City Police detectives descended on an alleged drug operation Tuesday, arresting four on multiple felony charges.
Police say a residence in the 1600 block of Avalon Avenue was the subject of a months-long investigation into possible drug sales. This week, the department’s SWAT team and multiple investigative units served a search warrant at the location. There, officers allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms.
The home’s four occupants were arrested at the scene, and have been identified as Havasu residents Craig Stuart, 59, Grant Foley, 70, Teresa Mitchell, 49; and Parker resident Jerry Soyland, 63.
Stuart and Foley were arrested on two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of dangerous drugs.
Foley was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during a drug offense.
Soyland has been charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
