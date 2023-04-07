A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Friday after a standoff with police that lasted more than two hours.
The incident began at about 11:45 a.m., when officers were called to a home on the 2800 block of Janet Drive in reference to a possibly suicidal person. According to a report from Lake Havasu City officials, a man matching witness descriptions was found at the residence, armed with a handgun.
Police say the man fired several rounds from the weapon in officers’ direction before barricading himself in his home.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the location and attempted to contact the suspect, according to city officials. And at about 2:20 p.m., the suspect surrendered himself into custody.
None of the officers involved were injured during the incident. Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Friday evening.
Police records appeared to indicate on Friday that the man involved in the incident may have been identified as 53-year-old Damon A. Harrison. Harrison was arrested in the vicinity of the incident at about 2:18 p.m. on charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault against an officer.
City officials did not directly identify the suspect in their statement on the incident as of Friday evening.
