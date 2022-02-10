Five years ago Riley was an orphan, but today he is one of the most popular pups in town and feels right at home at center stage.
Riley, an eight year old Yorkie, has quickly become a cast favorite around GraceArts Live as the theater prepares to put on Wizard of Oz, which opens tonight. The show will be Riley’s acting debut — playing Toto. Riley himself was a little bit like the little dog from the classic movie and stage play, whose misbehavior makes him a target for the character Miss Gulch in the opening scene set in Kansas. Ellen Albert, Riley’s owner, said he has always been a happy and social dog since she got Riley from the Western Arizona Humane Society here in Havasu five years ago. But he also had a habit of getting into trouble.
“He came to me very sweet, but very naughty,” Albert said with a laugh. “He didn’t have much direction where he was before.”
Albert said she decided to get a Yorkie six months after the death of her previous Yorkie, Bubba —who played Toto himself when GraceArts Live last put on the Wizard of Oz in 2009. But it didn’t take long for Riley to get himself into trouble.
Albert said when they first brought Riley home he bolted out the front door the first time he had the chance.
“He was just gone. Yorkies are very fast and he was gone. We didn’t even know which way to go to look for him because he was so fast. That only happens once or twice and it spooks you because you don’t think you’ll ever see them again. So that is when the leash stayed on,” Albert said. “He was hooked to my wrist on a leash for the better part of six months because he didn’t learn in six weeks like he was supposed to.”
Although Bubba, and now Riley, have both taken the stage at Grace Arts Live, Albert said she doesn’t have any particular experience training dogs for the theater.
“I just like my dogs to behave, and I think it’s fun showing off what they can do,” she said. “I just think it is cutie and fun, and it teaches them something. They need to have direction, and they are a whole lot more fun to have around the house when they behave.”
Albert said she accomplishes that with lots of treats, and remaining unrelentingly positive.
Grace Ann Etcheberria-Jacobs, owner of the theater and both the producer and director of the show, said it didn’t take her very long to decide to give the role of Toto to Riley. Etcheberria-Jacobs said she knows Albert well, and when she heard that Albert had another Yorkie she told her to bring him in to meet the cast.
Albert said she was nervous about how Riley would react, but Riley was a natural.
“It was kind of amazing,” Albert said. “He had never see these kids before and he had never been in that kind of environment. But he just went from kid to kid, smelled their backpack, then smell them a little bit and went to the next kid. He was very calm.”
Etcheberria-Jacobs has lots of experience using animals on stage through her career in the theater - not just dogs but also pigs and birds. She said that first meeting was pretty much all she needed to see to know that Riley was her new Toto.
“Just seeing how he interacted with the kids,” she said. “If the kids would have scared him off then we wouldn’t have been able to use him. If he would have snapped at anybody or gotten scared of anybody we wouldn’t be able to use him. So it was his disposition. He is just calm and friendly, and takes direction really well.”
Etcheberria-Jacobs says Riley has been a pretty quick study.
“He learns really fast,” she said. “There is one scene where the Wizard is supposed to be roasting a hot dog over an open fire. As he is talking the dog takes a piece of the hot dog. Well Riley now knows when that scene is coming. The minute they get up on that stage he is looking for that hot dog. It didn’t take long for him to learn that.”
Etcheberria-Jacobs said Riley also seems to remember when the Wicked Witch is about to come on stage, which causes the other actors to scream.
“I can definitely see that he gets a little worried about everybody when that happens,” she said.
After four weeks of practice and preparation for the show, everyone in the 45-person cast knows Riley.
“All the kids love him,” Etcheberria-Jacobs said. “They all pet him and they all talk to him. He is very friendly with all the kids.”
Etcheberria-Jacobs said there are about 15 children in the show, who play the munchkins in Oz. In fact Riley isn’t even the youngest cast member in the production, with kids as young as five in the show.
It’s a cast that would make comedian W.C. Fields cringe.
“What’s the famous saying? ‘Never work with children or animals,” Etcheberria-Jacobs said. “It’s because they are darling. The children are darling in the show, of course, and the dog too.”
Peyton Parks, who is playing Dorothy, handles Riley on stage more than anybody else in the show and says she has developed quite the bond with her co-star.
“Riley and I have become pretty much best friends. He give me kisses now, so I’m very excited,” she said.
But Parks said working with a dog definitely complicates things as well.
“It’s a lot of fun. He is so cutie,” Parks said. “But it is also kind of difficult placing where I put him down to make sure that he is comfortable. It’s a lot harder working with an animal because you don’t only have to worry about yourself – you have to worry about something else too.”
As an example, Etcheberria-Jacobs said in practice this week Parks tied Riley up and happened to place her basket full of food right next to him. As Parks went on with the show, Riley stole the scene.
“There was more of a show going on there at that moment,” Etcheberria-Jacobs said laughing. “He was first tipping at the basket, then he had his head down in the basket, then he tipped the whole basket over and got every ounce of food out of that basket and was looking for more. So he is definitely funny. But there is really nothing he can do that will hurt anything because he is a dog, and he is just supposed to be Dorothy’s pet.”
About the show
Etcheberria-Jacobs said GraceArts Live is going all out for the Wizard of Oz, with high-tech projections providing a moving backdrop for the show, and multiple characters flying through the air. She said the theatre started using projections for some of its shows for the first time two years ago, and this will be just the fourth show that she has done involving characters flying.
While the all-volunteer cast of 45 includes 15 kids and Riley, Etcheberria-Jacobs said the main characters are all played by adults.
“Everybody works real jobs during the day and come at night and the kids are in school all day long,” Etcheberria-Jacobs said. “So it is definitely a labor of love for everybody who is involved. Everybody does it because we love it. We believe in the arts, we believe in arts education, and we believe in what it does for the community and for our kids.”
The Wizard of Oz opens tonight at GraceArts Live at 2146 N. McCulloch Blvd. and will run for three weekends (Feb. 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27). Shows on Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at graceartslive.com.
