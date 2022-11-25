Hundreds of people packed into the English Village and lined the London Bridge to watch a few dozen brave souls take the plunge into Bridgewater Channel on Friday.

Lake Havasu City’s post-Thanksgiving tradition drew a total of 72 swimmers this year – ranging in age from 4 to 63 years old – competing for a chance to light up the English Village. That honor went to Nico Perna, 18, of Redlands, California after the Pomona College water polo player was the first swimmer to make it from the Heat Hotel to the docks in the village.

