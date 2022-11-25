Hundreds of people packed into the English Village and lined the London Bridge to watch a few dozen brave souls take the plunge into Bridgewater Channel on Friday.
Lake Havasu City’s post-Thanksgiving tradition drew a total of 72 swimmers this year – ranging in age from 4 to 63 years old – competing for a chance to light up the English Village. That honor went to Nico Perna, 18, of Redlands, California after the Pomona College water polo player was the first swimmer to make it from the Heat Hotel to the docks in the village.
Perna said he is in Havasu celebrating Thanksgiving with family this weekend and decided to give the swim another shot after missing it the last couple years.
“I didn’t get a chance to do it the last few years, but since we came back I figured I would see what happens,” Perna said. “I came in second place last time I did it, so it was definitely exciting for me to win it this time around.”
Perna said the water in the channel was just as cold as he remembers it.
“It is frigid – that’s just how it goes,” he said. “Last time I did it was just as cold as this time. You just get so numb that you just keep going.”
Perna said he was excited to win but less excited about the prize of flipping the switch to light up the English Village – until it actually happened.
“It was actually really fun,” he said. “I didn’t really feel much anticipation until I actually did it. But when all the lights came on, it was pretty cool.”
The second place swimmer was Luke McNay, followed by Luke Fulkerson in third place.
The event was put on by the London Bridge Resort, with the Lake Havasu Sea Scouts Ship # 450 keeping all the swimmers safe by making sure they all made it back to shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.