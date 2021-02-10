Swim lessons could return to the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center after Spring Break. But with pool closures, warmer weather and a greater reliance on backyard swimming pools, Havasu kids could be at a dangerous disadvantage before then.
“Nationally, we’re looking at a whole group of children who missed swim lessons last year due to the coronavirus epidemic,” said Lake Havasu City Aquatic Supervisor Swan Cooke. “Our hope is that parents take this seriously, but our fear is that parents may be so tired from the pandemic that they won’t be watching their children as closely. If they look away for a few minutes, or get distracted … that’s all it takes.”
Although a lifeguard may not always be available at most of Havasu’s swimming areas, Cooke says the Aquatic Center still holds open swim on Saturdays, with restrictions. Pool furniture has been removed from the facility during the pandemic, as have poolside tables and chairs. Occupancy has been limited to 150 people – reduced from its former maximum occupancy of 400.
“Swim classes stopped in March,” Cooke said. “Parents who had 2-, 3- or 4-year-olds who would normally have been put in our classes weren’t able to take swim lessons. Now, we’ll be bringing in kids who haven’t been in the water since February.”
As Havasu’s weather becomes warmer over the next several months, more Havasu children are expected to enjoy recreation at swimming pools or on the shores of Lake Havasu. Swim lessons at the Aquatic Center are expected to resume, in part, later this spring with the return of the city’s popular “Kinder Swim” program, which is annually sponsored by the London Bridge Rotary Club.
Until then, and anytime children are in the water, Cooke says parents should remain vigilant.
“My advice is to use barriers,” Cooke said. “Parents or older children should watch the younger ones. Right now it’s cooler and there aren’t as many kids swimming, but that will change as it gets warm. And it’s going to be warm this week. Watch your kids.”
Cooke said Aquatic Center officials are following Red Cross guidelines for keeping swimmers safe at the facility.
But elsewhere, the American Red Cross says there may be greater concern of a possible increase in drowning incidents throughout the country. According to Red Cross Aquatic Specialist Connie Harvey, coronavirus-related restrictions led to a wave of backyard swimming pool construction at homes throughout the U.S., which could amplify risks for families.
“The distractions for parents are more than typical now, with many people still working from home and kids who are also at home all the time,” Harvey said. “People are still going to take to the water to beat the heat, and in many cases water safety is not top of mind. This is a big concern.”
According to Harvey, the risk of drowning is greater in communities like Havasu, which thrive on aquatic recreation.
“Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1-4,” Harvey said. “It is the second-leading cause of all deaths for children in this age group, second only to birth-defects. And it is the second-leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 5-15 years, and the third-leading cause of death for those 15-19 years.”
According to Cooke, swimming classes will cost $35 for a two-week course at the Aquatic Center this spring.
The Red Cross helps to teach elementary school-aged children about water safety, with discussion guides for parents and children to help their children while learning. For more information, visit RedCross.org/watersafetyforkids.
