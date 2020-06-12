Kids were back inside the Aquatic Center this week as summer swim lessons kicked off this week.
Although the lessons are being conducted a little differently and with extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said providing swimming lessons is a necessity in Lake Havasu City.
“Safety is one of our number one things,” Keane said. “Teaching the kids to swim early is very, very important. Being able to teach the kids to swim is one of our biggest charges, I feel, as a park and recreation department. Especially with the lake being right here.”
Keane said swim lessons have returned with significantly reduced numbers for the summer, operating at about 25% of its normal capacity.
Keane said classes for younger children are also asking parents to get into the water with their kids in order to reduce the amount of contact with the instructor as an added safety precaution.
Swim lessons last for two weeks before a new session begins. Keane said the lessons are all filled up for the month of June, but registration for lessons in July will open in the next couple weeks.
The swim lessons range in ages from babies to 10- or 11-year-olds, Keane said.
The Aquatic Center has also opened the pool for lap swims from 5 to 8:30 a.m., and offers some exercises classes in the pool as well.
There are also open swims available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Keane said the Aquatic Center has received a lot of questions about whether the chlorine in the pool kills coronavirus.
“It has a very short lifespan, tenths of a second, where the chlorine will kill the virus,” Keane said. “So when you are in the water and under the water it is not really a problem.”
