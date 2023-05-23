Local swim teams and swimming enthusiasts say Lake Havasu City has outgrown its only public pool, and are asking the city to build another one.
A group of swimmers, coaches, and parents attended the Parks Board meeting on Monday, including nine individuals who spoke during the open call to the public about the need for another pool in Havasu. The most common issue brought up during the meeting was the current lack of available pool time for things like team practices, individual lap swims, and learn to swim programs. Speakers also brought up safety concerns with the current pool due to the high walls, and the fact that the existing pool is a different length than most of the other pools in Arizona that host competitive swim meets.
All of the speakers during call to the public seemed to support building a 25 yard outdoor pool at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, in the area where the outdoor splash pad is currently.
At the end of the meeting, parks board members requested a couple different future discussion items to examine the pool issues brought up during the call to the public. The first will look at the possibility of building an outdoor pool as suggested. The second will be a broader discussion about current and future needs of the Aquatic Center, which could include potential discussion about ways to address some of the issues brought up with the current pool.
Issues with the current facility
The main issue brought up by nearly every speaker during the meeting was the struggle to find adequate pool time for all of the different user groups that make use of the pool – especially after school gets out.
Lake Havasu High School swim coach Giulia Dickinson said another pool would allow the high school team and the Havasu Stingrays youth team to schedule practices more easily. She said the high school team had to hold 5 a.m. practices for a couple years just to be able to have five days per week in the pool.
“If you have ever seen a 15 year old at 5 a.m., you know my issue,” Dickinson said.
She said with another pool, the Stingrays and high school teams could both practice at the same time. She said another pool would also allow the learn-to-swim programs to run year round.
“We need the space to teach kids to swim, because we can’t keep sending them to the lake without that knowledge,” she said.
In addition to simply supplying more pool space, speakers said a new outdoor pool could be constructed to address some of the issues with the current pool when it comes to competitive swim meets and usability – namely the high walls and the current pool’s use of the metric system.
Havasu’s lap pool is also a wave pool – which requires the higher walls to keep the water in the pool. But the higher walls also cause issues for swim teams.
Dickinson said they have had visiting competitors who have twisted ankles trying to get out of the pool because the walls are so much higher than the typical pool. She said Olympic swimmer Jason Lezak even noted that “the blocks are very dangerous” when he visited the pool with the Stingrays program earlier this month.
“We have known this for years,” Dickinson said. “We have done what we can to make that work - we have put grips on them so people don’t slip – but it’s a work in progress forever.”
A couple parents said the high walls also make it frustrating to try to watch the swim meets.
“Just as a parent, you are excited to watch your kids swim and you can’t see them,” said Dana Mills, who has a kid on the swim team.
The other headache for local swim teams with the current pool is that it is 25 meters long, while nearly every other pool that they compete at – including state meets – are 25 yards long. A meter is roughly three inches longer than a yard, and Dickinson said it’s harder than one might think to adjust.
“There are a lot of mathematics that go into figuring out the differences – based on the strokes, the distances, and all of these things,” she said.
Aaron Miller, a former member of the Stingrays, the high school swim team, and the current head life guard and safety instructor at the Aquatic Center, said it makes it hard as a competitor to figure out how you stack up with the competition.
"I often found myself speculating how my times would line up against other competitors at these meets, based on my performances at an away meet weeks ago,” he said.
All nine of the speakers on the topic during the call to the public appeared to have more or less the same vision for what is needed, and where it could go.
They pitched a 25-yard outdoor pool with shallow or zero-depth walls that would be similar to the types of pools swim meets are typically held at by other clubs and high school teams around Arizona. Miller and Dickinson said the splash pad currently outside the Aquatic Center would be a perfect place for such a facility.
“Currently the splash pad in the outdoor area is underused – possibly because of the other free splash pads around the city,” Miller said. “The outdoor area is primarily used for people looking to sunbathe outside while their kids go up and down the slide. That is still achievable with a pool deck outside.”
Dickinson said building outside of the existing aquatics area would also be the cheapest option for the city because it would not require additional locker rooms, and there are already water pipes to that areas for the splash pad.
“Let’s utilize what we already have to make a better facility for the people of our city,” she said.
