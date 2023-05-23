Lake Havasu Stingrays

Stingray swimmers get ready to dive during the team’s Ride the Wave event at the Aquatic Center in January 2021.

 Courtesy

Local swim teams and swimming enthusiasts say Lake Havasu City has outgrown its only public pool, and are asking the city to build another one.

A group of swimmers, coaches, and parents attended the Parks Board meeting on Monday, including nine individuals who spoke during the open call to the public about the need for another pool in Havasu. The most common issue brought up during the meeting was the current lack of available pool time for things like team practices, individual lap swims, and learn to swim programs. Speakers also brought up safety concerns with the current pool due to the high walls, and the fact that the existing pool is a different length than most of the other pools in Arizona that host competitive swim meets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.