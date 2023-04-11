The Right Stuff

A new billboard advertisement stands on State Route 95 in the Parker area. The billboard now promotes conservative dating app, The Right Stuff, which was founded last year by former Trump personnel director John McEntee.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

There are plenty of fish in the Red Sea, with more than 35 million registered Republicans nationwide. And for lonely Mohave County conservatives, there’s an app that can help find them.

Travelers to and from Lake Havasu City may have noticed a new billboard in the Parker area to promote dating app, The Right Stuff. The app, which was launched in September, has already received more than 4.7 million likes on Tik Tok. And according to Beverly Hills-based Cheryl J. Kagan Public Relations, The Right Stuff is now second only to Tinder in popularity for apps of its kind.

