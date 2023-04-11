There are plenty of fish in the Red Sea, with more than 35 million registered Republicans nationwide. And for lonely Mohave County conservatives, there’s an app that can help find them.
Travelers to and from Lake Havasu City may have noticed a new billboard in the Parker area to promote dating app, The Right Stuff. The app, which was launched in September, has already received more than 4.7 million likes on Tik Tok. And according to Beverly Hills-based Cheryl J. Kagan Public Relations, The Right Stuff is now second only to Tinder in popularity for apps of its kind.
The Right Stuff is a dating app designed for single, divorced or widowed conservatives who share similar values. Founder and former Trump staffer John McEntee has since spoken with TV hosts including Dr. Phil and Tucker Carlson about the application. McEntee’s advertising efforts have until now largely been focused in Southern California, and his new billboard in Parker is his company’s first in Mohave and La Paz Counties.
The 12-by-24-foot billboard is expected to be seen by almost 47,000 people per week on State Route 95, according to Louisiana-based Lamar Advertising Company.
McEntee spoke with Today’s News-Herald about the new billboard on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to get the Havasu spring break crowd, but there are also a lot of conservatives in that area of Arizona,” McEntee said. “It seemed like the perfect place to advertise.”
McEntee says the app is focused toward younger Republicans in areas with a large conservative presence, but where conservatives may not be the political majority. In Southern California, an area that has long remained largely liberal in the political spectrum, that has meant no small number of Republicans who are still searching for a companion who shares their respective views.
In Parker, however, McEntee says it may be too soon to know what impact advertisement for his new app has had.
“People have been interested, and have contacted us,” McEntee said. “We’ve directed them to the app. After we see how popular the app is in Arizona, we might put up more advertisements throughout the Southwest.”
McEntee is a former Fox News production assistant, who once aided in maintaining the network’s social media presence. He joined as a volunteer for the Trump Campaign in 2015, and became personal aide to the president after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election. He was later dismissed from that role, but returned to the Trump administration in 2020 as Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.
After Trump’s loss in 2020, McEntee turned his attention to other conservative-based endeavors, and ultimately decided to found The Right Stuff. The app was launched in late September, with financial backing from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.
“When me and my co-founders left the Trump Administration, we wanted to do something different,” McEntee said. “We thought about our own experiences on dating sites, and realized that conservatives aren’t very well represented. There’s a dating app for every group of people out there … we decided, why not make one for republicans? We’ve been live now for four months, and we’re seeing steady growth.”
