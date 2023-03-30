The astonishing act that one traveling circus artist displays often leaves his audiences with an array of emotions.
Known by trade as Cydeshow Cy the Sword Swallower, California resident Cyrus Pynn has executed his sword swallowing skills for close to a decade. Making his return to this weekend’s London Bridge Renaissance Faire, audiences can expect to be amazed by Pynn’s daring feats.
Joining Lake Havasu City’s event over four years ago, Pynn was discovered by the faire’s directors after they viewed his performance at Big Bear Renaissance Faire in California.
Since that time, the self-taught sword swallower continues to engage his audiences with his comedic dialogue that regularly accompanies his show. Pynn says a typical show will include the use of swords in varying lengths, sizes and shapes followed by a mixture of stunts.
“The laughs, gasps, oohs, aahs and the sense of bewilderment to what the human body is capable of,” Pynn described. “The reactions I see at my shows are a combination of “I can’t watch”, “I can’t look away” and “This is incredible!”
The skill levels for Pynn’s act range from complex to basic sword swallowing stunts, all of which he describes as being “extremely dangerous” to perform.
Adjusting to audiences of all ages is one challenge that Pynn works on for each of his acts. By keeping his audiences actively engaged, Pynn raises the level of entertainment experienced by each person, regardless of their age.
With his professional background in sword swallowing, new stunts are generally created to ensure his performance stands out from competitors. In addition to his primary act, Pynn says he also performs whip cracking and knife throwing shows.
Aside from his yearly visit to Havasu, Pynn has made other nationwide appearances, including The Ellen Show, Hollywood’s Magic Castle and Ripley’s Believe it or Not. Renaissance faires in Texas, California, Washington and Colorado have also welcomed Pynn’s sword swallowing act.
“The idea of swallowing swords was inspired by my love of swords, growing up watching Johnny Fox the sword swallower, and a fear of heights bound me to circus ground acts, in which sword swallowing is one of the most unique and dangerous,” Pynn said.
The faire begins today at noon and lasts until 9 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m. and close after 10 p.m. Attendees can visit the event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticket prices for adults are $20 at the gate and $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Children under 5 years old can attend the event for free. The ticket price for first responders and military personnel is $15 once identification is provided. Preston adds that a $1 processing fee will be included for ticket purchases made with a credit card.
