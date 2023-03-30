Cyrus Pynn

Cyrus Pynn performs his sword swallowing act for audiences across the nation.

 Courtesy of Cyrus Pynn

The astonishing act that one traveling circus artist displays often leaves his audiences with an array of emotions.

Known by trade as Cydeshow Cy the Sword Swallower, California resident Cyrus Pynn has executed his sword swallowing skills for close to a decade. Making his return to this weekend’s London Bridge Renaissance Faire, audiences can expect to be amazed by Pynn’s daring feats.

