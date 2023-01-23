For the third year in a row, veterans from Lake Havasu City will be treated to an honor ride from the Havasu SXS Trail Association on Thursday. The event, which is named after one of the club’s founding members Rick Seales, carries on the lifelong dream that Seales envisioned before his passing from his battle with cancer.
As shared by Dave Garrity, vice president of the association, Seales never had the opportunity to see his ride come to life. During the first ride in April 2021, Seales was undergoing health treatments. When last year’s ride came around in January, Seales had passed away in the months leading up to the event, Garrity says.
To honor both Seales and the veterans who participate each year, the association has opened the event to any veteran including their family members and caregivers. Veterans who have access to their own side-by-side or other outdoor recreational vehicle are welcome to ride along in the procession to the Bunker Bar.
Last year, the ride honored 86 veterans and welcomed an estimated 230 people. Garrity hopes to draw in at least 100 veterans for this year’s event.
Beginning at 10 a.m., participating riders will meet at the event’s staging area located at the camping grounds near Havasu Heights Road, about a mile east from State Route 95. Once there, riders can accessorize their vehicles with patriotic decorations before the start of the ride.
Veterans who are present at that time will receive identification name tags along with wristbands that signify their status as a veteran. A second group of riders is scheduled to meet an hour earlier at the dirt lot situated north of Anderson Toyota. The group plans on riding through off-road trails before arriving at the staging area around 10:30 a.m., Garrity adds.
With a start time of 11 a.m., participating riders will embark on their journey to the Bunker Bar, the off-road dining establishment that has hosted the veterans each year. In years past, the Desert Hills Fire District has been the lead vehicle of the procession. The department will lead the riders once again this year, but Garrity points out the riders will separate and travel down an off-road trail through the desert.
The veterans in the procession will be given a slow ride on the trail, which is expected to take about an hour to complete. After the procession of side-by-sides make it to their destination, a presentation will begin that honors the veterans from each branch of service. Live music and a sit-down lunch will follow the end of the ceremony.
Through several event sponsors and donors, veterans will be treated to a discounted lunch and complimentary beverages. Last year’s event saw the price for a lunch lowered to $6 a plate as a result of the donations received, Garrity says. The event will begin to settle shortly before 3 p.m. with veterans receiving goodie bags prior to their departure.
“We’re actually bringing people together. It’s really inspiring,” Garrity said. “We just want everybody to come out – the community as a whole – and have a good time.”
For more information on the Rick Seales 3rd Annual Veterans Ride to the Bunker Bar, contact Dave Garrity at vp21.hsxs@gmail.com.
