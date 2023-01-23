Rick Seales Run

Havasu SXS Trail Association member Kat Crispino, left, assists U.S. Marine Corps veteran Roz Naylor during the first annual Rick Seales Veterans Ride to the Bunker Bar in April 2021.

 Photo Courtesy of Ken Campanelli

For the third year in a row, veterans from Lake Havasu City will be treated to an honor ride from the Havasu SXS Trail Association on Thursday. The event, which is named after one of the club’s founding members Rick Seales, carries on the lifelong dream that Seales envisioned before his passing from his battle with cancer.

As shared by Dave Garrity, vice president of the association, Seales never had the opportunity to see his ride come to life. During the first ride in April 2021, Seales was undergoing health treatments. When last year’s ride came around in January, Seales had passed away in the months leading up to the event, Garrity says.

