Meet Olga, made of water, salt and fibers to mimic real tissue, Olga is a synthetic human that Mohave Community College students will practice performing surgery on this semester.
“Having Olga provides us the opportunity to prepare students for live patients in the operating room, they have the opportunity to work with her first semester,” said Michelle Diaz, Surgical Technology Program Director at MCC.
Olga has human attributes: skin with fat and fascia planes, every bone, muscle, and tendon, fully articulating joints, functioning respiratory system, complete digestive and urinary tracts, visceral and reproductive organs and a circulatory system. She also has a heart that pumps for the students to be able to perform airway procedures.
The students have the opportunity to work with the synthetic human throughout their class experience, and every year Olga will get refurbished from their incisions.
