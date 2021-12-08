This weekend, the road to old Bethlehem is just down the road in Desert Hills.
On Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., the New Hope Calvary Church will be holding its 19th annual drive-through Nativity scene for the citizens of Lake Havasu City. Along with live actors, the drive-through will also feature live animals such as camels, sheep and donkeys.
Head pastor Alan Garner says that the drive through is the church’s way of giving back to the community during the holiday season.
“It is sort of our free gift to the community and something that we have done for 19 years,” Garner said. “People seem to like it. We get so many people from the community, from other churches and some people who don’t even go to church.”
Garner says that the drive-through can get busy pretty fast so it is a good idea to show up early.
“We have had upwards of 4,000 people come through in past years,” Garner said. “It usually pretty well attended and backed up from the church almost all the way back towards BlondZee’s by the mall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.