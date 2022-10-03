A Mohave County Search and Rescue program exited its trial phase this fall, and could be implemented in the near future by county law enforcement officials while interacting with residents who may not be able to communicate with officers or sheriff’s deputies.
The “Take Me Home” program is intended to help Mohave County residents who suffer from autism, Down’s syndrome, or developmental and cognitive disabilities. The free program is a voluntary service that allows law enforcement agencies to access information about disabled children or dependents when encountered, with information and photos provided by their respective legal guardians.
Search and Rescue official Bob Burroughs discussed the program on Monday with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“Oftentimes, the caretakers - especially with folks who have Alzheimers - won’t have a current photo,” Burroughs said. “So we’re trying to search for someone with either a driver’s license photo, or a Polaroid from 1974. This puts us at a disadvantage.”
Search and Rescue officials will often attempt to gain details from family members to aid in their search for people of limited ability or cognitive function. It’s a process that may take considerable time, Burroughs said, but the Take Me Home program can shorten that time frame and allow rescuers to possibly find a missing person much sooner.
“We are constantly seeking newer tools to assist us in our searches, so we can bring people back home,” Burroughs said.
The program began in 2018, based on a similar program that had been implemented in Pensacola, Florida. Earlier this year, the program entered its beta version, before the final “Take Me Home” program server was completed in August. Now, information provided through the program by Mohave County residents can used to streamline search and rescue efforts for victims who may not be able to communicate effectively or properly identify themselves to officials. According to Burroughs, members of the program will be required to keep their information current, with current photographs for reference by potential rescuers.
“We’re now introducing (the program) to law enforcement,” Burroughs said. “Law enforcement can use this program to identify someone out in the field who may not have the ability to communicate. We’re also developing a plan to inform the community about the program, which will include contacting special needs students and caregivers at schools, at-risk adults in care facilities and at community events.”
Mohave County residents who are interested in enrolling in the program, or in learning more, can visit takemehome.mohave.gov for more information.
