SAR Team.JPG

Members of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units pose with Sheriff Doug Schuster during an event held at the MCSO Office in Kingman.

 Courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Department

A Mohave County Search and Rescue program exited its trial phase this fall, and could be implemented in the near future by county law enforcement officials while interacting with residents who may not be able to communicate with officers or sheriff’s deputies.

The “Take Me Home” program is intended to help Mohave County residents who suffer from autism, Down’s syndrome, or developmental and cognitive disabilities. The free program is a voluntary service that allows law enforcement agencies to access information about disabled children or dependents when encountered, with information and photos provided by their respective legal guardians.

