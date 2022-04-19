Helicopters are only allowed to take off and land at the airport and the hospital within Lake Havasu City limits, but that could change in the coming months.
The Airport Advisory Board is scheduled to discuss the possibility of changing city code to allow helicopters to take off and land elsewhere in Havasu, and to make a recommendation to the City Council. When the airport board previously discussed the issue in December as part of a larger conversation that included parachutes and commercial hot air balloon operations in city limits, the board was skeptical about allowing helicopters in town due to the noise of such aircraft near residential neighborhoods.
During the December meeting, the board recommended that the council approve changes to city code to allow commercial hot air balloons and parachutes to land in town – if properly permitted – but recommended that helicopter operations remain based at the airport.
When the issue came to the City Council in January, the council unanimously approved the suggested changes to accommodate parachuting and commercial hot air ballooning. Multiple councilmembers wanted to have a more in depth discussion about helicopters, however, so the council directed city staff to take another look at helicopters taking off and landing in town.
Councilmembers said they wanted more specific input about where in town, if anywhere, allowing helicopters would make sense in addition to what sorts of safety and operational requirements would need to be put in place for helicopters taking off and landing outside the airport.
In August, Optic Helicopters offered tours from the Island while taking off and landing near Island Inn. That lasted a couple weeks before owner Derick Bielke was notified by the city of the ordinance requiring such businesses to operate out of the airport.
Bielke and about a dozen Havasu citizens asked the council to consider changing that ordinance in September. Bielke said he had run Optic Helicopters from the airport for a while, but he said he struggled to get patrons at the airport – while business was booming during the company’s couple weeks on the Island.
The Airport Advisory Board meeting is scheduled to begin today at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.