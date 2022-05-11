Being aware of how your body reacts to certain situations you are faced with in life can be a daunting task. Making healthy decisions regarding your mental well-being can leave some people feeling at a loss or burned out. When deciding to be in control of your mental health, some may doubt their need for help or not be aware of the resources that are available to them.
No matter which stage of life you are in, mental health is an important aspect of our daily lives and affects the areas that determine how we behave, perceive and communicate with others. Seeking help is the first step that many take in order to regain balance. Whether a person decides to attend therapy sessions or engage in self-help techniques, there are a multitude of avenues available for those who want to make a positive impact on their mental well-being.
Alyssa Horton, a counselor who practices at Learn to Thrive Life Counseling in Lake Havasu City, lends an encouraging voice for those who are uncertain about receiving help.
“A lot of people think that their struggles aren’t that important or that most people on average don’t struggle with mental health. But really, we are seeing a huge increase in mental health problems since covid and isolation, increased anxiety especially in our youth. Lots of increase in depression,” Horton explained. “The advice I would give for someone unsure about seeking mental health is there’s a reason that part of you is inclined to seek for help.”
Mental health plays a part in how people relate to one another and how they respond to their environment. Interactions in one’s relationships can also be impacted by how their mental health is being managed.
”As parents, it affects how we are tolerant of our children and how patient we are. It can affect how we handle criticism from a co-worker or a boss,” Horton added. “It can affect how we speak with our spouse or a loved one or how willing we are to socialize with friends even.”
The importance of how we handle stress on a daily basis can also determine how our mental health is affected.
“It’s important to take care of [our mental health] because it allows us to function in a healthy manner, to manage the day-to-day stresses that we encounter. Our mental health is on the backburner, our stress level increases which also increases our cortisol levels that allows us to have that fight-or-flight response,” Horton said. “So often, we are in a hypervigilant state if we are not taking care of our mental health. Those stresses come our way that we might be able to handle normally if we haven’t been taking care of our mental health. It can cause us to shut down, isolate ourselves, and lash out.”
Horton touches base on how the misconception surrounding those affected by ADHD might not receive the accurate help they need to prosper in life.
“There is a lot of stigma around ADHD. It’s not always just a hyperactive kid. A lot of times people have an inattentive presentation of it. It’s that more distractibility but their body might be calm because their mind is somewhere else. A lot of times, those can be misdiagnosed,” Horton said. “Kids with inattentive ADHD might be misdiagnosed or those signs might be overlooked. So, they don’t necessarily get the support or the help that they might need in school or at home because it’s not really common knowledge.”
Horton also explains a frequent mistake that people often make in regard to the kind of treatments that are available.
“A common misconception of treatments is between psychiatrists and counselors. A psychiatrist is a medical doctor that can prescribe mental health medications. For example, an antidepressant, antianxiety medication, a mood stabilizer,” Horton explained. “Counselors, we work with clients one-on-one to learn coping skills to process through traumas and hurts from the past to work towards goals for a better functioning in the future.”
For those local to Lake Havasu, community programs can be found by contacting Mohave Mental Health or Southwest Behavioral health. If speaking to a mental health professional sounds overwhelming, there are other ways to improve your mental health.
“If people don’t feel ready to go to therapy or they feel that they’re pretty good at self-help, getting their thoughts and emotions out in a healthy way. Whether that’s through journaling, talking to a friend, just expressing those in a healthy manner, not yelling or lashing out. But also not bottling them up because that really leads to worse problems down the line,” Horton said. “Exercise is good. Getting out in nature in the sunshine is really good. I know it’s hot in the summer and you want to stay inside a lot but getting out when it’s cool, staying in the shade is really good for our brainwaves and our neuropathways.”
Horton recommends staying social with a network of friends or acquaintances can also improve one’s mental well-being. This helps to build necessary connections that we gain from interacting with other people. She also mentions what we consume in our bodies can affect us as well.
“Those all working together along with a healthy diet,” Horton said. “Vitamins really play a role in our mental health.”
Over the years, some face-to-face interactions have been substituted by telehealth sessions. These offer clients the resources they need while remaining in the comfort of their own homes.
“If you’re scared to go out of your house to meet with someone, there’s a lot of online platforms now available since covid that makes it more readily available to you,” Horton added. “Reaching out is always really important because you deserve to get the help for yourself.”
For Horton’s practice, she hones in on setting goals with her clients and feels a sense of achievement when progress has been achieved.
“We create goals such as reducing the number of panic attacks. We use different skills such as journaling, positive self-talk to work towards those goals and we know that a client has achieved those goals when they feel that the stress response has reduced, they feel a better level of functioning,” Horton said. “Maybe a burden is lifted, a lot of it is a feeling or a mutual decision that a lot of times, we review those goals periodically to see how they’re progressing.”
Horton enjoys being a source that clients can rely on when seeking help to better their mental health. She admits that she once felt afraid to seek help for herself due to the shame she experienced.
“When I was younger, I was scared about reaching out. I thought I could handle things on my own. But really, I did need help, I needed counseling. It really taught me skills that I still use today and share with my own clients,” Horton said. “I feel free now from the stigmas that I’ve heard or that were placed on me. Now I want to speak out about that and encourage people to take that step towards growth and healing.”
