Seven Lake Havasu City students have been awarded cash prizes from the Allied Arts Council’s scholarship committee. The awards can be used for private lessons, workshops or higher education to further students’ talent.
Vocalists Gracie Beaumont, Fiona Tupponce, Cheyenne Kristiansen, and Abby Kesitilwe, all underclassmen, were each awarded $250 for private lessons with local teachers.
Artist Irene Little, pianist Paul Baca and percussionist Frankie Hernandez were each awarded $1,000 toward their studies at ASU Havasu, U of A and NAU, respectively.
Bonnie Humphrey of the council explained that the coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench into the process of selecting the winners, but technology saved the day to get the job done.
“Our scholarship live auditions were impacted by the stay-at-home order and the Performing Arts Center closure, but we got it all sorted out,” she said.
In late March, the scholarship committee met via Zoom to discuss the live competition scheduled for April at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center. Canceling the competition wasn’t a consideration, Humphrey said.
Students posted their presentations to YouTube by April 30. Four judges scored the competitors and emailed results to Chairman Pamela Swanson. Meeting again via Zoom in early May, the final decisions were made.
“Score sheets and checks, made to the student and teacher or school, have been mailed to the students,” Humphrey said. “I don’t know that we will continue to use this process in the future, but it did allow the competition to be held in a timely and safe manner during the present situation.”
The Allied Arts Council’s annual scholarship competition is open to youth aged 16 years or older.
