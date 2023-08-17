The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met this week for the first in a series of special meetings to discuss strategies and possible remedies to a projected $18.5 million budget deficit in the next fiscal year.
According to county officials, the projected deficit is expected as inflation continues to rise throughout the U.S. Inflation has already mired Mohave County finances earlier this year, with a $4 million budgetary deficit in May. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ultimately voted to postpone a $5 million new county morgue to overcome that deficit - But meeting next year’s challenge may require far greater sacrifice on the county’s behalf. The county has arranged a series of special meetings to take place on the third Wednesday of each month, to address incentives and strategies to mitigate next year’s predicted deficit.
“We envision this series of meetings as a kind of roadmap for discussion between the board and ourselves,” said Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian. “The intent would be that each of these meetings runs no more than two or three hours.”
According to Mournian, the meetings will offer an opportunity for finance officials to draft an operating budget policy that will define strategic priorities and highlight future economic risks. That policy would provide a framework for future discussion and decisions, and may prove a useful tool for long-term planning, Mournian said.
Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter recommended monthly budgetary meetings as a means of seeking to overcome the looming $18.5 million deficit with a minimal impact on county taxpayers. But not all of the board’s members agree that such can be done without raising taxes next year.
Cutting is one strategy, but is it enough?
According to Mournian, beginning budgetary discussions in advance of next May is a good place to start: Mournian hopes the special meetings will address the deficit projected for FY 2025, and possibly address budgets in future years.
But not every member of the Mohave County Supervisors agreed on what the meetings should entail.
“I’m 63 years old,” said Supervisor Ron Gould on Wednesday. “When I was 23 I started a business, and 12 years later I sold that business and moved to Arizona. I started another business, and I continue to run that business 28 years later. I’ve been a city councilman, an administrator and a state senator. I sat on the finance committee of the state senate for eight years, and I sat on the appropriations committee for six years. I don’t need an explanation on financial terms. What we should be determining with this first meeting is the order in which we’re going to go through each department and see where we can find cuts.”
But according to Supervisor Hildy Angius, cutting costs alone may not be enough to prevent a possible budgetary crisis next year.
“If we’re going to make any difference, we’re going to have to do something big,” Angius said. “Going through every department and cutting out $100,000 here and $100,000 there is not going to do it. If we’re not going to have any source of (new) revenue, we’re going to have to come up with some good ideas.”
But according to Supervisor Buster Johnson, the county could have taken steps toward balancing next year’s budget last month, before passing this year’s budget in July. Johnson voted against this year’s budget, which he said made little effort to address next year’s predicted $18.5 million deficit.
“By passing the budget we passed, we put ourselves $18.5 million in the hole,” Johnson said. “The only way out is an increase in revenues. I don’t think this board can cut $18.5 million out of the services that we have. We’re at an impasse … This should have been done through the last budget session, before we got into the hole we’re in.”
You can’t say that on television
Wednesday’s was broadcast on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ YouTube channel. And although not many viewers may have tuned in, there was one word that county officials may have avoided using when discussing next year’s budget - Until that word became unavoidable.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be looked at, but I don’t think we’re going to be able to cut $18.5 million out of the budget,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop on Wednesday. “I commend the supervisors that think they can do that, and I’ll participate. But I think the end result is we’re either going to have to cut services and maybe employees, or we’re going to have to raise the property taxes, or get a sales tax. And I think just saying ‘no’ to sales taxes is ridiculous.”
Bishop’s comment referred to a proposal in May by Mournian, who recommended a possible quarter-cent sales tax that would be used to fund public safety operations in Mohave County for the next 20 years. Public safety - Including the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Mohave County Jail, consumes about 36% of this year’s general fund balance alone.
According to Mournian’s statements earlier this year, about 40% to 60% of that sales tax would be paid by visitors to Mohave County, rather than residents, and would generate $360 million toward law enforcement and public safety in Mohave County over the next two decades while keeping property taxes low.
Such a sales tax, however, would require a unanimous vote by the county’s governing board. Gould refused to support such a tax in May, and maintained that stance on Wednesday.
“Let me crack the code for the public here,” Gould said at this week’s meeting. “The purpose of this meeting is to browbeat me into a sales tax. That’s what this is about. Don’t be deceived by anything else. We’ve heard fallacious arguments for a sales tax. We had a poll in the Lake Havasu City paper that said 24% of people supported a sales tax. We need to learn to live within our means … I don’t know that I’m going to sit through a monthly meeting for the next 12 months just to be browbeat.”
Supervisor Angius appeared to take exception to Gould’s statement.
“It seems (Gould) thinks a little bit highly of himself,” Angius said. “I’m not here to browbeat you or anyone. I want to fix what’s happening in this country and I resent the notion that we’re here because of you and you alone.”
And according to Lingenfelter, there was only one reason for Wednesday’s meeting - and the meetings to follow - that actually matters.
“I think it’s absolutely important, although it’s going to be tedious,” Lingenfelter said. “You might hear complaining that we go through and look again for cost avoidance opportunities and cost savings. It’s never a bad idea to do that when you’re serving the public. But I’m here because we have a duty to continue business operations of this county. We’ll go through the general fund budget and identify all opportunities that we can have a majority (of board members agree on).“
Lingenfelter said on Wednesday that he also doubts the county will find $18.5 million in cuts to overcome next year’s predicted deficit.
