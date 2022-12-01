Tanya Stein has associated with the Lake Havasu City office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with six years of real estate experience.
“After working in property management, I decided I was better suited for the sales side of real estate because I enjoy helping people realize the dream of home ownership,” said Stein. “I chose to affiliate Coldwell Banker because of the countless tools and educational opportunities they provide their agents and the wonderful feeling of family.”
