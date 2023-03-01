Nonprofit groups throughout Lake Havasu City are planning to come together under the banner of a new community task force, with the goal of improving communication and coordination among social service agencies in town. On Tuesday, the City Council directed staff by unanimous consent to participate and support the task force in whatever way it can – including providing facilities for the group to meet, and sending a representative from the city to attend meetings.
The council’s discussion was prompted by Councilmember Michele Lin, who requested in January that the council consider continuing the Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition that the council put together last year to help it collect and vet applications for the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the council made available for grants.
During the meeting, Lin told the council that her proposal would significantly alter the coalition’s current directive. Basically, the board would focus on improving communication between the non-profits in town and the city.
“It would not be a board that votes, sets policies, or necessarily gives out funding,” Lin said. “It would be a collaboration between the city and our social service agencies. Let’s be honest, as a city we are already involved in social services. Our fire and police departments are the first ones called if there is a crisis. Our Aquatic Center run by the parks and rec department has people dropping in with needs daily.”
After some discussion, councilmembers found themselves in agreement that the city should get involved in those efforts in a support role. But councilmembers also agreed that they didn’t want to create a new City Council advisory board to accomplish the task because council boards are subject to additional legal requirements – such as posting meeting notices or only discussing issues that have been previously placed on an agenda.
The new task force will be entirely independent of the Community Resource Coalition – and the seven boardmembers appointed to the coalition by the council – that has been operating over the past year. City Manager Jess Knudson said the same resolution the council used to create the coalition last year, also stipulated that the board would dissolve once the grant money is dispersed. That officially happened on Tuesday when the council awarded all $1 million in grants to 11 local organizations.
Havasu’s city staff will instead join in with River Cities United Way President Debi Pennington’s ongoing efforts to create a task force comprised of every non-profit and social service agency in town.
Pennington announced during a Community Resource Coalition meeting in January that she is hoping to form this new task force, and invited all of the applicants at the meeting and any other non-profits to attend.
Pennington told Today’s News-Herald on Wednesday that the idea for the group came from those coalition meetings – and from seeing and hearing all of the applicants talk about what services they provide, and what challenges they face.
“I’m looking at everyone and what they are requesting for funding amounts for their programs, and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, I see it,’” Pennington said.
Pennington said the purpose of the task force is to bring everybody together, and the group will build from there. She said she would like to form several different groups within the task force that meet independently, such as a group that focuses on managing fundraising efforts, and a group that focuses on finding and applying for grants. She said she would like the task force and all of the associated groups to meet on a monthly bases, then bring everybody together for a larger, all hands meeting, a couple times per year.
“I think it will grow out of this even more, and will become more foundational as we move along,” Pennington said. “But we need to stop with the catty-ness of ‘I don’t like this program.’ We need to figure out how we can work together, and how we can divide and conquer some of the bigger issues. I’m not trying to change anyone’s programs or systems. It’s just about how we can be more intentional. Are there programs we can develop and innovate based on the gaps we are seeing and things falling through the cracks? If so, which program is best equipped to bring that on?”
Pennington said she is ecstatic that the city has decided to join the task force, because she believes that the city and non-profits can both benefit from more consistent communication. As an example, Pennington said an officer would be able to call up the task force, which could send out somebody who can help with a particular situation – whether it be a drug overdose, domestic violence, or anything else.
“If [police officers] have one number to call it will be more efficient for them to have somebody come out and take that over,” she said. “Then they won’t have to sit with them, or transport them to the hospital to make sure they are safe.”
Pennington said the task force could also help the city deal with an illegal homeless camp.
“We can take our services that deal with the homeless to go out and be more proactive in moving them – rather than people getting arrested or fined,” Pennington said. “Those are just some examples. There are far more things that are happening that we don’t know about, and we don’t know how to mitigate the circumstances. But if we are in the same room and are talking about it, we can build several solutions to those problems to better address what is happening.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said he expects that the task force itself, and the city’s role in it, will both evolve over time as the new group gets up and running.
“The city will play a support role, and will be at the table to provide stats, information and support in any way that we can to help our non-profits and charitable organizations do good things in the community,” Knudson said.
Knudson said for now, the city plans to attend the first few meetings to get a better feel for the group’s direction and ways that the city can help.
“From the city’s perspective, we are not going into the task force with any preconceived notions, ideas, or hard stances,” he said. “We want to hear from the task force, find out where we can help, and then deliver from that perspective.”
Task force’s first meeting
Pennington has announced that the group’s first meeting will be held on March 13, from 1-3 p.m., inside the Jane Kamlin room at the Aquatic Center. Pennington said she would like to get every social service-focused non-profit and agency in town involved right from the start.
“All non-profits are welcome to come,” Pennington said. “If they didn’t get an email or invite from me it doesn’t mean I’m excluding them, it just means I don’t have their contact information. Hopefully I will build those contacts as we move forward.”
Pennington said anyone looking for more information about the group, or how they can get involved, is welcome to call or text her at 928-486-8620.
