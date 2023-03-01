MIchele Lin

Michele Lin

Nonprofit groups throughout Lake Havasu City are planning to come together under the banner of a new community task force, with the goal of improving communication and coordination among social service agencies in town. On Tuesday, the City Council directed staff by unanimous consent to participate and support the task force in whatever way it can – including providing facilities for the group to meet, and sending a representative from the city to attend meetings.

The council’s discussion was prompted by Councilmember Michele Lin, who requested in January that the council consider continuing the Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition that the council put together last year to help it collect and vet applications for the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the council made available for grants.

