This Wednesday, Lake Havasu City residents will get the chance to support schools all while enjoying some local food.
From 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds, 7206 Dub Campbell Parkway, the K-12 Foundation for LHUSD will hold Taste of Havasu, an event where students and residents can sample food from restaurants around town.
Fourteen local restaurants will participate in the fundraiser include College Street Brewhouse, Hanger 24 and the Shugrue’s Restaurant Group, said K-12 Foundation President Monica Hall.
Along with food, Kevin Jackson and The Midnight Sun will provide live music.
The annual Taste of Havasu event is held to give restaurants a chance to help the foundation raise money for local schools, Hall said. Money raised from the event will help the foundation continue to fund peer to peer tutoring, S.T.E.M programs and pay for teacher national board certification.
“We also give every school $1,000 and tell them to spend it on something that they think their student and staff would appreciate,” Hall said.
Presale adult tickets cost $20 and presale tickers for kids cost $10. Presale tickets can be purchased LHUSD district office, College Street Brewhouse, the Chamber of Commerce and Radio Central.
Tickets at the gate cost $25 for adults and $15 for children. Kids four and under can enter for free.
