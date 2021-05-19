A budget deal reportedly struck by Gov. Doug Ducey and legislative Republican leaders would transform Arizona’s income tax system and provide massive cuts to the wealthy — and also undercut a measure voters approved in 2020 that taxed the rich to increase school funding by nearly $1 billion every year.
The Associated Press on Tuesday reported on the outlines of the deal that would see Arizona adopt a flat income tax rate of 2.5%. For the state’s wealthiest taxpayers, that is a substantial cut from the current 4.5% tax rate. The transition from a progressive income tax scheme to a flat tax would remove an estimated $1.5 billion a year from state coffers.
That equals roughly 25% of all income taxes the state collects.
Under the terms of Proposition 208, which passed with 52% approval, taxpayers who make more than $250,000 a year would pay an additional 3.5% surcharge on income above that amount. (For joint filers, the income trigger for the marginal tax increase is $500,000.) Backers estimated the marginal tax rate hike would generate $940 million per year, which would be used to increase teacher salaries and provide more funding for public schools.
Ducey in January proposed cutting $600 million from income taxes, though it was unclear how he planned to do so.
