The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will review proposed tax levies a final time next week, before they can be approved for the next fiscal year.
Although there are 78 separate tax levies proposed for adoption in this year’s budget, only four are controlled by the Board of Supervisors: The county’s General Fund; and the county’s Flood Control, Library and Television Improvement Districts.
Proposed tax rates for next year will be about $0.50 less than the maximum allowed under Arizona law, but increases in property tax rates for the Mohave County Library and Flood Control Districts will cost taxpayers about 0.27% and 0.5% more, respectively.
The General Fund tax rate of $1.824 will remain unchanged this year, as proposed in this year’s budget. That rate will yield a levy of about $39.1 million.
The Mohave County Flood Control District’s tax rate will increase under the proposed budget, from $0.4027 to $0.50, yielding a levy of about $9.5 million. That rate was adopted by the board of supervisors for final approval at the board’s Aug. 2 meeting, opposed only by Supervisor Ron Gould.
The county’s Library District tax rate will be set at $0.2548, unchanged from last year’s rate, and is expected to generate a levy of $5.5 million. The Television Improvement District’s tax rate was reduced from $0.06 to $0.0563 under next year’s proposed budget.
Under Arizona statute, counties must approve their respective tax rates either on or before the third Monday in August of each year. According to county records, tax rates controlled by the county’s governing board are expected to be about $0.095 lower than they were 10 years ago. Proposed tax levies are collectively expected to be about 4% greater than they were in 2012.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on final approval of this year’s property taxes on Monday, at its next meeting in Kingman.
