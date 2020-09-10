Lake Havasu City businesses were bustling in early summer.
Sales tax numbers released by the state this week show Havasu finished the 2019-20 fiscal year strong. May and June were the top two months of the entire fiscal year in terms of sales tax revenue after experiencing a decline in revenue in March and April.
City manager Jess Knudson pointed to online retail sales and motor vehicle and parts sales as the two areas that provided the biggest boost to sales tax in the most recent reports.
According to the report, Lake Havasu City brought in $2,859,298 in sales tax revenue in May, which is 29.3% more than in May 2019. That jumped to $3,097,271 in June for a 42.5% increase over the same month in 2019. The city had seen sales tax decreases of 9.5% in March and 4.4% in April as the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold and business closures were announced by Governor Doug Ducey. Some of those closures were reinstated at the end of June.
Havasu’s strong finish in fiscal year 2019-20 brought total sales tax revenue for the year to $28,291,084 which is 9.7% above budget and 11.4% above the previous year.
Knudson said the numbers released by the state for May and June this week were a pleasant surprise for the city.
“It is a snapshot,” Knudson said. “We are looking at two months worth of data. We will continue to monitor and look at what the next several months look like, but in the end this is goowd news as far as the close out of the last year’s budget and our ability to fund the services that are provided to the community.”
The city is currently in the process of conducting its annual audit to get a more complete picture of Havasu’s total income and spending during FY 2019-20, but Knudson said he hopes to have those numbers soon.
Online retail sales have seen a big boost throughout the pandemic with an 85% increase in March 2020 compared to 2019, and a 115.5% jump in sales tax revenue in April compared to the previous year. Those sales continued to bring in more than double the 2019 numbers to close out the fiscal year with a 125.6% jump in May and a 109.2% rise in June.
Sales tax from motor vehicle and parts, which include boat and boat related sales, generally provides the largest sales tax revenue to the city in terms of gross numbers but those numbers had been down early on in the pandemic - 10.9% in March and 10.4% in April.
But motor vehicle and parts sales turned around with a 46.2% increase in May and 47.5% in June compared with the same months in 2019. That resulted in almost $200,000 more in sales tax revenue in both months.
But it wasn’t just vehicles and online sales that saw a boost.
The report showed increases of at least 15% in every industry in May and June compared to 2019. Retail sales has been the hardest hit sector in the early days of the pandemic with a 14.4% drop in March and a 13% drop in April. Brick and mortar retail stores then saw a 20.1% and 21% rise from the previous year in May and June respectively.
“That is fantastic news for the local business owners,” Knudson said.
Sales tax for building and lawn materials increased 32.8% in May and 35.6% in June; food and beverage stores saw increases of 38.6% and 32.4%; home furnishings and appliances were up 16.1% and 17.6%; and the “other” category reported a 49.5% increase in May and was up 93% in June.
Typically April and May are the two top producing months for sales tax revenue in Lake Havasu City, which begins to drop off heading into the summer. Knudson said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why sales tax revenue increased so dramatically, but said it may be partly due to the influx of people in Havasu this summer.
“We are seeing more people in Lake Havasu City that are coming to maybe their second home or vacation home and we are seeing a greater daily population in Lake Havasu City,” he said. “Before those individuals that own a second home here might spend a weekend or two in Lake Havasu City, but we are seeing those folks staying longer more and more.”
Additionally, Havasu’s 1% restaurant and bar tax and the 3% hotel/motel tax also rebounded from a rough spring to close the year strong. The restaurant and bar tax brought in 13.4% more in May 2020 than 2019 and 33.4% more in June to close the fiscal year with 1.4% less than the tax brought in during fiscal year 2018-19. The hotel motel tax jumped 93.5% in May and 75.7% in June to close our FY 2019-20 with 17.5% more revenue than the previous year.
