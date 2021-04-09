There is still room for 200 children to participate in the annual Teach a Child to Fish Day in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, April 17.
The event is organized by Pond Hopper Nation. It pairs children and teens with experienced fishermen for a day of fishing instruction. Each child will be provided with a fishing rod, tackle and a T-shirt. Children must be at least four years old. There's no cost to participate, but registration is required.
The event will be held at Lake Havasu State Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at the event's website.
To volunteer to help children learn to fish, send an email to pondhoppernation@gmail.com.
