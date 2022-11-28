Ali Porosky

Lake Havasu High School AP science teacher Ali Porosky was named the 2022 outstading environmental educator for grades K-12 by the Arizona Association for Environmental Education.

A Lake Havasu High School AP science teacher was recognized for the passion she brings to her job.

Ali Porosky, LHHS’s ecology, integrated science and environmental science teacher, was named as the 2022 outstanding environmental educator for grades K-12 by the Arizona Association for Environmental Education. Since starting her teaching career 10 years ago, the AAEE says Porosky has been “a champion for environmental education, sustainability, and conservation.”

