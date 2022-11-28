A Lake Havasu High School AP science teacher was recognized for the passion she brings to her job.
Ali Porosky, LHHS’s ecology, integrated science and environmental science teacher, was named as the 2022 outstanding environmental educator for grades K-12 by the Arizona Association for Environmental Education. Since starting her teaching career 10 years ago, the AAEE says Porosky has been “a champion for environmental education, sustainability, and conservation.”
Porosky would agree with that.
“That is truly who I am,” Porosky said. “I’m not just preaching it in class, I try to live it in my own life too.”
Porosky, who has been working in the Lake Havasu district since 2006, says that growing up she didn’t want to be a teacher. Porosky’s mom was an educator, but Porosky says she had aspirations of following in the footsteps of her hero, primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall.
“I always thought I would be out in the middle of the jungle somewhere living with gorillas,” Porosky said. “But as I got more into the field I realized that like Jane I wanted to share that passion with other people...”
Porosky teaches students at all grade levels, but even in her integrated science classes Porosky says she tries to include some lessons about the environment.
“Even with my freshmen classes and special ed classes, I always throw a lot of environmental education in because I always say it is something that everyone needs to know regardless of what field you are in,” Porosky said.
To teach students about ecology, the environment and conservation, Porosky says she used hands-on projects such as tasking students with creating a new fishing net that tries to cut down on bycatch. Bycatch refers to unintended marine life such as dolphins that get caught in fishing nets.
“That is always interesting because it gets them into that engineering practice and they can also use their creativity,” Porosky said.
Porosky also gets her students involved in real scientific research projects being conducted by professional organizations and universities by taking part in citizen science offered by sites like Zooniverse.
“Citizen science projects really get the students excited about ecology and environmental science because they are involved in real science and contributing to actual research with professional scientists,” Porosky said.
In the past Porosky and her students have assisted the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance with studying reticulated giraffes and other species by analyzing trail camera photos from Kenya.
In addition to these projects, Porosky also says she encourages her students to collect jars of soil when they travel, so they can test it in class.
As part of being named outstanding environmental educator Porosky receives a free year of membership to the AAEE. The ever curious science teacher says she is excited to use that membership to network with other environmental educators in the state and bring back new projects for her students.
“Being able to have that professional community of people that are very much like you is nice because you can bounce ideas off each other and discover new things that you can do with your class,” Porosky said.
