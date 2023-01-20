The Lake Havasu Unified School District wants to hear from you.
The district is now accepting nominations for the 2023 teachers of the year. According to Andrea Helart, LHUSD community outreach coordinator, not only district staff but anyone in the community can nominate an educator they believe has gone above and beyond the call of duty.
“We want staff to recognize each other but we also want community members and parents and everybody else to recognize the teachers they see giving back to the community,” Helart said.
Nominations for the recognition close on Feb. 22 at which point Helart says the submissions will be sent to their corresponding schools. Helart says a committee of the school’s principal and other staff will consider all the nominations and then select a teacher of the year for their school based on a rubric.
After the individual schools make their pick, they will send them to the district office where officials will assemble a committee in mid-March to pick who the district teacher of the year is, along with the staff member of the year and rookie of the year.
According to Helart the official results will be announced at the April 18 governing board meeting.
