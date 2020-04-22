Employees of the Lake Havasu Unified School District are in line for a small wage increase in the coming months. Everyone will receive a 1% increase to their base salaries, which will begin showing up in paychecks this summer according to employee pay calendars, said Mike Murray, the district’s business services director. The increases are for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The district will also contribute just under 4.5% in medical premium increases for employees. The insurance premiums add up to $210,000 for the district, which calculates out to about $400 per employee, Murray said. Medical benefits are paid for 100% by the school district. As with most insurance plans, employees must meet deductibles and cover the costs of co-pays.
The compensation package
Murray said the district has fulfilled its obligation to increase teacher pay by 20% over a three-year time frame, according to a legislative mandate set in 2018 to boost teacher salaries.
Wages are a combination of a base salary plus paid medical insurance premiums, he said. The medical benefit for an employee is 100% paid for by the school district.
Murray used a beginning teacher’s salary as an example to explain the increases that equal 20% over a three-year period.
For the 2016-2017 school year, the base teacher salary was $33,750. The 2020-2021 school year will bring a 1% increase, bringing base salaries to $40,475. Medical premiums have increased from $7,518 in 2016-17 to about $9400.
Murray pointed out that an exact 20% hike was not across the board for all teachers over three years. Those who started at a lower wage – beginning teachers, for example – “got more than 20%. Teachers earning $60,000 or more as their base salary got slightly less, he said.
Change waiting in the wings
There is another change that lies just around the corner. Across the district, extra work days were added to 22 job titles, ranging from teachers (one day), nurses (six days) and elementary administrative assistants (10 days). The change was approved by the governing board in November and takes effect for the 2020-2021 school year at a cost of $123,000.
At the time the extra days were approved, the district’s Personnel Director Jaime Festa-Daigle said the need for extra hours exists due to extra training sessions some staff is required to attend or the need for staff to be on site in summer for student registration or family support.
Following through on the plan is dependent on pandemic restrictions being lifted and the as-scheduled start of the 2020-2021 school year.
