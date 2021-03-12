This week the Lake Havasu Unified School District announced the recipients of the individual school teacher of the year awards, recognizing all the hard work from this year’s winners.
Unlike previous years this year’s winners at the eight schools were chosen by a small committee made up of the school principals and support staff.
At the elementary schools fifth and sixth grade teacher Julie Johnson was named the Havasupai teacher of the year, SDC teacher Patricia Fligg was Smoketree teacher of the year and First grade teacher Kristen Friesz received Nautilus teacher of the year.
Fourth grade teacher Jamie Thuneman was named Jamaica teacher of the year, Nicole Brown was named Oro Grande teacher of the year and Starline’s teacher of the year went to first grade teacher Christina Musselman.
At Thunderbolt middle school eighth grade teacher Dustin Blake received the teacher of the year award and at Lake Havasu High School Michelle Burke, a software development teacher, was named teacher of the year.
“(Winning the award) feels like three years of hard work,” Burke said who had previously taught business classes before moving to software. “I am finally feeling more comfortable in this curriculum.”
All eight teacher of the year winners will now be in the running to be named District Teacher of the Year.
