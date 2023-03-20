Teachers rally against complaint hotline, call for its end

Teachers march in front of the Arizona Capitol building on Wednesday to protest a new hotline launched by the Arizona Department of Education that encourages parents to file complaints about lesson plans in Arizona classrooms.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/AZ Mirror

Dozens of teachers took to the street on Wednesday afternoon to demand that the state superintendent’s newly established parental complaint hotline be dismantled.

Two banners were held up at the front of the crowd as it marched down 16th Avenue toward the Department of Education’s building, one expressing support for educators and the other asking for the constant attacks against teachers to cease.

