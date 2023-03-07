Lake Havasu High School students took their knowledge on the road last week to inspire the next generation of computer programmers.
On March 1, students in the Computers under Skills USA club or CUSA went on a field trip to Starline Elementary, where they taught fourth, fifth and sixth graders how to make video games with the coding program Scratch.
This is the first time the club has taken a field trip to an elementary school and Maya Aurand, CUSA’s founder and president, says it was a big success.
“(The kids) were very focused and attentive,” Aurand said. “They liked that we were there.”
Aurand says she and her classmates showed the Starline students how to make two types of games, a chase game where one character chases another and a maze game similar to Ms. Pac-Man.
Once the high schoolers set up the base foundation of the two games, Aurand says the elementary students were able to customize it to their liking by picking out character models, sounds and other cosmetic features.
CUSA’s lesson seemed to have a lasting impact on the students according to the Starline teachers of the classes that participated.
“The students were raving about it,” fifth grade teacher, Jennifer Bargos, said. “It was an amazing experience for them.”
When CUSA isn’t traveling out to the community, Aurand says the computer club meets on campus monthly.
“We teach people about computing concepts like working with AI, making games, cybersecurity and working with more functional stuff like robotics,” Aurand said.
Aurand, a junior who has been taking Michelle Burke’s software and app design classes since freshman year, says she is the one prepares the materials for CUSA’s monthly meetings.
“After I figure out what (the club) is going to do, I make the PowerPoints, the activities we are going to do and pretty much everything we do,” Aurand said. “…I have learned what a teacher role is sort of like from this.”
Before going to high school, Aurand says the only computer experience she had was a little bit of coding she did in her eighth grade STEM Club. Wanting to learn more about coding and computers is what made Aurand choose app and software design as her elective.
Since signing up for the elective, Aurand says she has worked JavaScript, Python, Java and GameMaker programing languages in class, but has also taking advantage of opportunities outside the classroom.
In addition to taking courses at Arizona State University and a summer computer camp, Aurand has travelled to Syracuse, New York to take part in the IT Girls Summer 2022 Camp.
‘I am lucky to have found something that I passionately enjoy,” Aurand said.
What interests her about the world of computers and coding, Aurand says, is how much can be done with just a simple line of code.
“Even just the littlest bit of coding can have a function for someone,” Aurand said.
Aurand is not quite sure what direction she wants to go in after graduating high school, but she says she feels confident that she has gained the knowledge to go down almost any career path in the tech world.
“I feel like I could pretty much go into anything I wanted now because I have the basic prerequisites,” Aurand said.
Looking at the future of CUSA, Aurand says she wants to get more people in the club, focus on more topics and to “keep getting to do things that help the community like Starline day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.