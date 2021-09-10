For many, the events of Sept. 11, 2001, seem recent, as if they could have just happened last week. After the events of a single day totally redefined the world as you knew it, it doesn’t matter if a week, a year or even 20 years go by. It still feels current.
However, there are many people in this world born in a post 9/11era. Today's 18-year-old would have been born in 2003, so how do they learn about this major event in U.S. history?
Here’s how two Lake Havasu High School teachers approach the topic of 9/11 with their students.
Brian Zemojtel- Social Studies
Brian Zemojtel, a teacher since 1998, says Sept. 11, is one of those days that the country will never forget, like Pearl Harbor or the Kennedy assassination.
“For some reason, I turned the television on that morning while getting ready for work,” Zemojtel said. “I never do that, but I did that day. First thing I saw was the North Tower of the World Trade Center had a hole in it from a plane hitting it. The news was reporting that it was a small plane that hit it. But, you forget how big those buildings were. They weren't just tall, they were wide.”
Zemojtel says that Tuesday was the worst day of his teaching career.
“Most teachers had the television on in their rooms and tried to discuss what was happening with our students, but no one really knew what was happening,” Zemojtel said. “It was a horrible, emotional day.”
As Zemojitel continued his teaching career, he was able to watch as the new students he taught year after year became more and more removed from 9/11.
“For several years after, on the anniversary, students could write an essay about what they remembered from that day,” Zemojitel said. “But it was definitely current and the kids had very strong memories of that day. As the years went by, the memories of the kids had become more vague. They were too young. Eventually, it just became part of the curriculum and the lessons of 9/11 would happen when we got to it. It's a lot like Dec. 7th. We discuss Pearl Harbor every Dec. 7th, but we don't do any lessons on it until we are on the WWII Unit.”
Zemojitel says that with the war in Afghanistan coming to a chaotic end this year, talking about 9/11 with students is more important than ever.
“With what we have been seeing on television with the end of the Afghan War, it has become more relevant,” Zemojitel said. “Kids can see the effects of that day are still affecting us now. Thirteen service members just lost their lives last week as we were pulling out of that country. American citizens are still there and can't get out. 9/11 is more alive today because of the current events that are happening now. In a way, 9/11 is not done. It is still happening.”
Amy Sullins- English
Before she was a teacher, Amy Sullins was a service member in the Air Force who was still enlisted the morning that planes flew into the World Trade Center.
“I reported to duty and the whole base was on lockdown,” Sullins said. “There's just much uncertainty, so it was pretty intense being on an active military base, not knowing what is going on.”
Sullins enlistment was up in March of 2002 and having just become a first-time mother, she decided to transition into civilian life as a teacher. Sullins has taught at various grade levels, but this year, being a high school English teacher, she looked for a way to connect the events of 9/11 to the lessons she has been teaching in class.
“We just finished a unit on persuasive speeches and persuasive appeals and rhetorical devices, so I decided that I am going to show them the address that President George W. Bush did to the nation that night,” Sullins explained. “Then I am going to have them analyze it through the rhetorical devices that he used.”
Along with getting her students to dig into the ethos, logos and pathos used in Bush’s addresses, Sullins is also offering extra credits to her students if they interview someone about their experience that fateful day.
“I think that it is so important that we keep this memory with our kids because it was such an impactful moment for our country,” Sullins said. “Especially with everything going on right now I think that it is important for our students to see how the country came together in a time of tragedy.”
