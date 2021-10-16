Dirt and the hum of motors filled the air at Standard Wash throughout the day on Friday as the Seventh Annual UTV World Championships kicked off competition.
After the poker run on Wednesday, followed by practice laps and qualifying and a festival on Main Street on Thursday, the first round of champions were crowned on Friday. The UTV World Championships started off with the short course races and youth races in the morning, before wrapping up with the desert UTVs in the afternoon. In all, 189 drivers are signed up to compete in the various classes and events.
The UTV World Championships started outside of Laughlin, but the event made the move to Lake Havasu City last year and according to organizers plan to stay in Havasu going forward.
It was the second time competing in the UTV World Championships for Jaxon Leaming. The 11-year old from Gilbert previously raced in the event in 2019 in Laughlin.
“It is plenty different, but I enjoyed it,” Leaming said of the course in Havasu.
This time around Leaming will be bringing home some serious hardware after taking first place in the Youth 170 Production class.
“It was fast paced,” he said. “I just took the hull shot and held the lead the whole way.”
Jaxson was one of five Leamings competing in multiple events throughout the day on Friday and Jaxson had to edge out his brother to take home the title. Jaxson Leaming also came in third place in the Youth 570 to wrap up a strong day all around.
Ryan Prosser, 15, from Yorba Linda, California is still pretty new to the UTV racing world, but he collected his second UTV World Championship in just his second attempt on Friday. Prosser said he got his first UTV just two years ago that he started driving around the desert for fun. But last year he and his younger sister Faith Prosser (11 years old) decided they wanted to try out the competitive scene.
Prosser managed to pick up a win in the Short Course Production 900 class last year, and defended that title in 2021.
“It felt good to win it again,” Prosser said. “It was a little bit rougher course this year but I was able to bring it home.”
Prosser said so far the main races he has attended are the UTV Worlds, the World Off Road Championship Series (also in Lake Havasu City), and the Best in the Desert races in Parker. With a couple championships under his belt already, Prosser said his goal is to one day race in the Baja 1000.
“For now I just want to keep going on to the next class and moving higher and higher,” he said. “I just want to keep winning championships and get my name out there.”
The UTV World Championships will wrap up competition today with its two longest races. The desert unlimited class will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the desert turbo class at 2 p.m. Both races have a six hour time limit.
An awards ceremony will be held online on Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m.
