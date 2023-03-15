Authorities say three Mesa police officers have been injured while fighting a man who refused to leave a coffee shop. Police say officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Saturday. They say 21-year-old Tegan Williams refused to leave when asked by police, who used a stun gun on him before a six-minute fight ensued. As Williams was being arrested, he allegedly squeezed an officer’s hand with such force to break bones and require surgery to repair. Police say another officer was kicked while apparently unconscious while a third officer needed X-rays on his injured hand. They say Williams is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault-disfigurement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.