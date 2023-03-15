Teen Break 2022

Teen Break participants spar on an inflatable obstacle course at Rotary Park at last year’s event.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Coming up on 27 years is next week’s Teen Break that provides Lake Havasu City youth with a safe and entertaining alternative to the city’s spring break tradition.

The program takes place from Tues., March 21 to Thurs., March 23 at the south end of Rotary Park. Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., youth in 6th to 12th grade can participate in three days of pre-planned activities across the beach.

