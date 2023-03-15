Coming up on 27 years is next week’s Teen Break that provides Lake Havasu City youth with a safe and entertaining alternative to the city’s spring break tradition.
The program takes place from Tues., March 21 to Thurs., March 23 at the south end of Rotary Park. Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., youth in 6th to 12th grade can participate in three days of pre-planned activities across the beach.
Starting next week, Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Sarah Ross says that registered youth can participate in sandcastle building competitions, a mud pit, paddleboard and kayak relay races, volleyball competitions, and RC airplane flying opportunities from Havasu Sports Flyers Association, amongst many other activities.
“This event is special for the youth of Havasu because the community really comes together with donations to show the kids this event is for them,” Ross said. “I’m not sure there is any other city that does this type of event for their kids.”
Contrary to years’ past, Teen Break is offered this year in conjunction by the Parks and Recreation Department and their newly-named title sponsor Swire Coca-Cola. Teen Break’s previous sponsor, Kalil Bottling Company, spent over two decades backing the event through intermittent halts as a result of the covid outbreak.
One of the last events sponsored by the company was in 2020, which was ultimately canceled due to the virus. Since then, Ross says no event was held in 2021 or pre-covid in 2018.
“I was notified that (Kalil) would not be able to continue their sponsorship of Teen Break,” Ross explained. “When I reached out to Allison Stopke with Swire Coca-Cola, she was more than willing to make it happen and put in the leg work on her end to take over the reins of product sponsorship.”
In addition to Swire Coca-Cola’s sponsorship, Ross gives a lengthy list of 40 other sponsors and donors that have supported this year’s event. From scooter and gift card donations, Ross says that her department has also received food donations and materials for the mud pit.
Other activities include a zipline on the beach and sports competitions at the nearby Patrick A. Tinnell Memorial Sports Complex. Live music is scheduled throughout the day on Wednesday with a special after hours performance from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The musical events are sponsored by Abundant Grace Church and will welcome bands from youth pastor Tony DeJong.
To participate in this year’s Teen Break, registration can be completed online or in-person at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Scholarships are available for those needing assistance with paying the $41 registration fee, Ross says. Registration will remain open during the duration of the event.
“As many things have changed, we are hoping to see our numbers increase this year,” Ross said.
