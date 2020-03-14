Teen Break, a spring institution for Lake Havasu City teens, will continue this week. The annual three-day celebration of spring at Rotary Park keeps teenagers occupied during their spring break vacation, helping to solve the dilemma for working parents who don’t want their kids to stay home alone.
The event is packed with events and activities that include water slides, a gaming stage, bumper cars, sports, talent and dance contests, a foam party and a mud pit.
The Tinnell Memorial Sports Park, the skating area at Rotary Park, will be closed off to the public and open to Teen Breakers entered in competitions on Tuesday, but will be back open to the public Wednesday. There’s a lot to entice local youths -- a DJ will perform, and there’s plenty of free food and ice cream. Each day there will be grand prizes raffled off to the students. Prizes include $200 Visa gift cards, a JBL speaker, a bike, a scooter, an Apple iPad and a pair of Apple AirPods.
To enter, the children simply attend and enter their ticket into the raffle. Teen Break is welcome to all 6th through 12th grade students. Teen Break begins Tuesday, and continues through Thursday, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.
To register, go to Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Registration is open now until March 19th and the cost is $40 per participant. Due to set up, the south end of the park will be closed off starting Monday.
