After the pandemic forced its events cancellation for the past two years, Lake Havasu City’s Teen Break is back on.
While the rest of Lake Havasu City is in party mode this March as spring breakers come from all over the nation, the city’s Parks and Recreation department will host Teen Break for students in grades six through 12 in Rotary Park on March 15-17, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane says students can expect to find activities such as obstacle courses, bumper cars, basketball and volleyball tournaments and a mud pit. The cost of enrollment is $41 and Keane says the best way to register is online at the city’s website, lhcaz.gov.
According to Keane, the town is excited to have Teen Break back after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation for the past two years. However even before the pandemic began, Teen Break was in jeopardy because of funding issues. Keane says this year the department has been fortunate enough to find donors and sponsors.
What Teen Break needs, Keane says, is volunteers.
“We need volunteers for a plethora of different things from working an activity booth to cooking,” Keane said.
Those interested in volunteering can find information at the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.