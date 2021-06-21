Mohave County Sheriff’s office says divers recovered the body of Isaiah Benz, a resident of Canoga Park, California, from the bottom of Lake Havasu.
According to the sheriff’s department, divers with the department’s Division of Boating Safety’s dive rescue and recovery team used side scan sonar technology to find Benz, who was located in the South Basin of Lake Havasu under about 35 feet of water.
According to the sheriff’s department, the 16-year-old never resurfaced after jumping in the water. Meanwhile, three other people were injured in the same incident.
When deputies arrived at Lake Havasu, near the Water Safety Center, they found one person who had suffered a laceration from a boat propeller and two others who had nearly drowned. Deputies treated the injuries while divers began searching for the missing teen.
Deputies say the group was visiting Lake Havasu from Palm Springs and Canoga Park, California. They were on a rented pontoon and had stopped in the South Basin to go swimming. Because of the high winds, the boat and the group became separated. Meanwhile, the teen began struggling in the water. The group boarded the boat to retrieve the 16-year-old, and while it was being operated, an adult man fell from the back of the boat where he was struck by the propeller. That’s when two other people jumped from the boat in an attempt to save the struggling teenager.
The man with the propeller injury and the two swimmers were taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment. They are in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department.
