A 17-year-old victim was struck by a boat’s propeller near the Parker Strip, Sunday around noon.
Deputies from the Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Unit responded to the report of a major injury boat collision at the Roadrunner floating dock bar on the Parker Strip, according to the San Bernardino press release.
The victim sustained major trauma to the lower extremities when he was struck by a propeller when the boat was backing away from the shoreline.
The teen was transported by a San Bernardino County Air Rescue helicopter to a Phoenix trauma center. He is listed in stable condition. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
