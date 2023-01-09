Own D. Williams

Williams

Two Lake Havasu City teenagers now face charges of aggravated assault after they allegedly hospitalized an 83-year-old victim last week. Now, one is awaiting a felony indictment in Mohave Superior Court.

Owen D. Williams, 18, remains in custody this week at Mohave County Jail, after police say he and a 15-year-old companion exited their vehicle on the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard and assaulted the victim. The incident was reported at about 10 a.m. Friday.

