Two Lake Havasu City teenagers now face charges of aggravated assault after they allegedly hospitalized an 83-year-old victim last week. Now, one is awaiting a felony indictment in Mohave Superior Court.
Owen D. Williams, 18, remains in custody this week at Mohave County Jail, after police say he and a 15-year-old companion exited their vehicle on the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard and assaulted the victim. The incident was reported at about 10 a.m. Friday.
Police say the victim was walking at the location when Williams exited his vehicle and began to argue with the victim. Williams’ younger alleged accomplice then exited the vehicle, with both assaulting the 83-year-old victim, and causing him to fall to the ground. Williams and his companion then allegedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders. The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, and released from hospital care later that day.
At shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, patrol officers allegedly located the suspect vehicle in the area of London Bridge Beach, and conducted a traffic stop near the location. Williams and his alleged accomplice were found within the vehicle, with police identifying the pair as possible suspects in the case.
Williams and his companion were each charged with one count of aggravated assault. As of Monday, Williams remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $3,500 bond. His companion, who has not been identified by police, was transported to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.
