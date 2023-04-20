Escorted home

Sherene “Siri” Walema’s family follows behind a hearse leading them to a funeral home in Kingman. The 15-year-old who died in a car accident last week is remembered for her softball talents and her kindness.

 River City Newspapers

KINGMAN — The bodies of Tatum Meins and Sherene “Siri” Walema were escorted back home to Kingman by the Kingman Fire Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office a week after a car accident claimed their lives.

Hundreds of community members lined Beale Street across from Lee Williams High School as the Meins and Walema were accompanied by family members and first responders from Lake Havasu City to separate funeral homes in Kingman. On Thursday, April 13, five LWHS students were involved in a rollover car accident that killed Meins, 17, and Walema, 15. Brady Shuffler and Cannon Cobanovich were hospitalized in Las Vegas but have since returned home. Reilly Feil remains in the hospital.

