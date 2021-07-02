After 30 years of building Telesis Preparatory Academy, Superintendent and founder Dr. Sandy Breece was ready to pass the reins. But the search is back on, as her successor plans to continue his career in Kenya.
On March 20, Breece announced Dr. David Snyder would become superintendent and principal starting July 1. Snyder is a state-certified superintendent and principal with a doctorate of musical arts and master’s of education in educational administration.
He resigned on May 22, Breece said, “citing an invitation he has received to open a school in Nairobi, Kenya, which has been his lifelong dream.”
For Telesis, it’s back to square one. Breece hopes she can find his replacement before the new school year begins.
“The Search Committee… is casting a wider net to find the qualified individual for this position,” Breece said.
Until that individual is found, Breece said she’ll continue her role as principal and superintendent.
“A decade or so ago I promised myself that I would give Telesis all that I’ve got for 30 years and then pass it on to a successor who is as passionate about it as I am,” Breece said in a previous interview, found in the summer edition of Havasu: Arizona’s Coastal Life.
She’s lived in Havasu for 55 years. For 50 of those years, she’s been involved with local education — starting with the Lake Havasu Unified School District, where she spent most of her time as a kindergarten teacher at Starline Elementary School.
As she gained experience, she realized something that would launch her into an impactful chapter of her life — Havasu’s families deserved options.
“Havasu needed a choice long before choice was even a consideration in education,” Breece said, “and my son, who was in middle school, needed small class size and individualized instruction that focused on kinesthetic learners [students who learn best with their hands]. He was one of nine middle-school kinesthetic students the first year Telesis opened.”
Telesis was founded by Breece in 1991, where she has served as superintendent for 30 years.
“Interested individuals can assess the qualifications the Search Committee is looking for regarding any applicant wishing to apply as listed on the school’s website [telesis-academy.org],” Breece said, adding that she’s thankful for the support of her Telesis family in this “unanticipated situation.”
