Daniel Avila

Daniel M. Avila. Courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office

An El Mirage man was indicted earlier this year in Kingman, on charges of first-degree murder. But before he can be arraigned in Mohave Superior Court, he will stand trial in Maricopa County on multiple counts of first-degree burglary.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Daniel M. Avila is believed to have been responsible for the June 2022 shooting deaths of Kingman residents Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, during a possible home invasion. Atkins was a well-known member of the Kingman community, and was known to many residents as “The Gold Lady.” He is now awaiting trial in Maricopa County on assorted burglary charges, with a trial to take place by November.

