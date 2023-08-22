An El Mirage man was indicted earlier this year in Kingman, on charges of first-degree murder. But before he can be arraigned in Mohave Superior Court, he will stand trial in Maricopa County on multiple counts of first-degree burglary.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Daniel M. Avila is believed to have been responsible for the June 2022 shooting deaths of Kingman residents Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, during a possible home invasion. Atkins was a well-known member of the Kingman community, and was known to many residents as “The Gold Lady.” He is now awaiting trial in Maricopa County on assorted burglary charges, with a trial to take place by November.
Video surveillance footage from Atkins’ and Vanhouten’s home appeared to show an unknown man with dark hair and a jacket, wearing a mask and eyeglasses and a mask, shortly after the couples’ death. The figure appeared to have been bleeding from his left shoulder in that footage, possibly from a weapon fired by Vanhouten at the time of the incident.
Investigators sought information as to the suspect’s identity until February, when Avila was arrested during an alleged home invasion in Tempe. At the time of that arrest, Avila was wearing clothing almost identical to that worn by Vanhouten and Atkins’ suspected killer. Tempe police reportedly found a handgun in Avila’s possession at the time of his arrest this year. That weapon was allegedly linked through a law enforcement database to the deaths of Vanhouten and Atkins in Mohave County.
According to Tempe officials, Avila also appeared to bear a scar on his left shoulder, which may have been consistent with a gunshot wound.
Last year, the Kingman couple’s deaths were linked in a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigation into accused multiple murderer Hunter A. McGuire, 26. McGuire was believed to have been connected to, or responsible for the shooting deaths of multiple victims in Mohave County and Las Vegas last year. That investigation that ultimately ended in October when McGuire reportedly shot his girlfriend, and then himself during a standoff with law enforcement. The nature of McGuire’s connection to Atkins’ and Vanhouten’s deaths remained unknown as of this week.
In March, Avila was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in Kingman Justice Court. But before McGuire can be brought to trial in Mohave County, he will stand trial in Maricopa County after being charged this year with six counts of first-degree burglary.
Attorney Jacie Cotterell, of Phoenix-based Lerner & Roe Law Group, filed a request for a mental health evaluation for Avila in May. Last month, Maricopa Superior Judge Travis Marderosian ruled that Avila was competent to stand trial on his charges in Maricopa County.
Avila is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court Sept. 13 for a final management conference in that case, followed by a trial assignment hearing on Sept. 20. According to Maricopa court records, Avila's trial is expected to take place before November 20.
According to statements last month by Mohave County Attorney Matthew Smith, Avila may be transported to Kingman following a conviction, to stand trial for murder in Mohave County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.