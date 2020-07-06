A Tempe woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal damage and assault after a verbal argument escalated to vodka bottles and alcohol being thrown.
Erika L. Ballis, 23, allegedly threw alcohol on an individual during a verbal argument on Friday, July 3. She then threw two glass bottles of vodka at the victim, striking him in the face with one. Both bottles broke after hitting the ground, the police report said.
Ballis was transported to the hospital after requesting medical attention for alcohol in her eyes and issued a criminal citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.