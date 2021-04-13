You’ll notice some new docks down in Bridgewater Channel this week, but they won’t be around for long.
In preparation for two large boating events — Super Cat Fest West this weekend and Desert Storm the next — four dock extensions are being installed at the London Bridge Resort docks.
They can hold about 10 boats each, parallel parked along the sides — because boats as big as the ones that will be tearing up Lake Havasu over the next two weekends can’t quite fit into slips.
The four docks will finish installing by the end of this week.
Two were installed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Once the events are wrapped up, the docks will come down, London Bridge Resort Assistant General Manager Kristina Gallo said.
Dock extensions have been installed for Desert Storm for the past three years, she added, in order to accommodate the huge vessels.
According to Gallo, event promoters were granted permission for the installation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
